1 Nov, 2024
1 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje with pool garage – € 279,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje with pool garage - € 279

Apartment

Callao Salvaje, Tenerife

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 279,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje with pool garage - € 279,000

Apartment for sale with private garden, located in the Arcoiris Playa complex in Callao Salvaje, Costa Adje, Tenerife South, Canary Islands, Spain. Easy access and quiet area. It has on the ground floor 1 small bathroom, large living room, fully equipped independent kitchen, utility room, access to the 39 m2 garden with pergola. The upper floor has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, total interior m2 72. The residence has excellent management, 2 swimming pools, well-kept gardens, 5 entrances, one of which has direct access to the beach. The area has a children's playground, supermarket, public… See full property details

