Death toll surpasses 200 in Spain’s Valencia with many flood victims still missing

THE DEATH toll in the Valencia flood disaster reached 202 shortly before 1pm on Friday, according to the regional government’s Emergency Coordination Centre.

Reports suggest that around 250 people are still unaccounted for.

The Multiple Victims Procedure was activated on Tuesday which is collating information from emergency bodies.

Authorities are continuing the process of collecting and identifying the victims.

Valencia’s Institute of Legal Medicine has activated nine forensic teams to travel over the last few hours yo areas affected by the DANA.

Their task is to remove bodies and take them to a make-shift mortuary set up in Valencia’s City of Justice.

The full basement of the car park has been cleared and made available to forensic experts.

Autopsies are being carried as well as identifying those who have died.

Officials said it was an operation of the ‘highest priority’.

The bodies are then taken to the Feria Valencia conference centre while the courts contact relatives who have reported disappearances of their loved ones.

The courts will also tell family members about the documents that will be issued so that undertakers can go to the centre to take away bodies to funeral homes.

Valencia’s Minister of Innovation and president of Feria Valencia, Nuria Montes, said that families cannot go to the site but have wait to hear from the court.

Around 50 people are working at Feria Valencia to carry out the various tasks, as well as staff from the venue.