Connecting homebuyers to the pros: Everything you need to know about property is at the Simed exhibition in Malaga

THE Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition (Simed) will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, running from November 7-9 at FYCMA, Malaga’s Palacio de Ferias y Congresos.

Now firmly established as Spain’s premier residential real estate event, Simed 2024 is poised to connect industry leaders, international investors, and homebuyers with a wide variety of property offerings, workshops, and professional insights.

During the opening press conference, key regional figures—Alicia Izquierdo, Málaga’s Councilor for Innovation and Investment, María Rosa Morales, the Andalusian government’s Delegate for Development, and Juan Manuel Rosillo, President of Málaga’s Association of Builders and Developers (ACP)—emphasized Simed’s pivotal role in stimulating the real estate sector across the region.

This year, Simed will showcase over 9,000 properties from more than 200 companies and organisations, 130 of which will participate in the exhibition area.

Homes will be available across Andalucia and beyond, with properties in regions such as Malaga, Cadiz, and Sevilla, as well as Valencia, the Canary Islands, Madrid, and Catalunya.

For the first time, international homes will also be featured, including properties in Cancun, Mexico, alongside land plots for investment.

Major developers including Ansan, Gilmar Real Estate, Landco, Culmia, and Neinor Homes are set to introduce new projects, while top real estate names like Aedas Homes, Amenabar, Aq Acentor, Habitat Inmobiliaria, Inmoporsán, Grupo Insur, and Metrovacesa will present a range of new and resale properties, appealing to local and international buyers alike.

Public activities on November 9 will feature talks on home buying, rent-to-own options, and financial advice for young buyers and families.

Simed 2024 will host a diverse professional programme featuring over 30 panels and more than 120 industry experts.

Key discussions will focus on themes of public-private collaboration, sustainable construction, and housing affordability.

Parallel events on November 8 and 9 include the 4th Idealista Real Estate Congress, Real Estate Day by Atalaya Team, and the Spanish Home Staging Association convention, providing additional networking and educational opportunities.

In a bid to strengthen international partnerships, Simed will host the Prime Homes Summit, where major developers will present second residence properties to investors from the UAE, France, the U.S., and the UK. Additionally, the III Open Call for Start-ups will spotlight emerging tech firms in real estate, offering a cash award and entry to Simed 2025.

More information at www.simedmalaga.com, and on Facebook, X and LinkedIn profiles.

