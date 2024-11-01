Volunteers flocking to Valencia ‘are delaying emergency workers’: President considers travel restrictions

TRAVEL restrictions could be imposed to stop well-meaning people blocking roads to get aid through to flood victims in Valencia province.

Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, said he did not rule out adopting ‘restrictive’ measures over the next few hours as large numbers have walked from the city to get to metropolitan flood-affected areas.

“The need for people to return to their homes is imperative,” warned Mazon.

“They are taking to the streets for the right reason but are collapsing roads that professionals need to use for their work and to bring help,” he added.

Mazon pointed out that collection points have been set up by charities in Valencia City to channel their help without ‘hindering public roads’.

He reiterated the need for ‘no more people to go to those affected towns’.

“There are better ways that are going to help much more and that are needed to move forward at the fastest possible pace,” Mazon added.



He explained that the main priority is to continue opening routes to remove vehicles and rescue victims, as well as supplying food, water, and basic essentials to all those affected.

Distribution points have been opened in the worst-hit towns at schools, sports centres and Civil Protection tents

Catarroja, Picanya, Paiporta, Sedavi, Torrent, Utiel, Chiva, Alfafar and Massanassa have such points, explained Mazon, who thanked supermarkets and companies for their contributions.

Shopping centres and food stores are also being helped in stocking up after Friday’s national bank holiday and can reopen fully stocked or as ‘soon as possible’ if they have been damaged by flood water.

Other measures being worked on include temporary accommodation for people who have become homeless.

The government is compiling offers of rooms, hotels, flats, tourist apartments, which is being co-ordinated by the regional Ministry of Innovation.





