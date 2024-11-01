Why is the death toll from Spain’s Valencia floods so high?

As Spain grapples with the afternath of the devastating flash floods that have claimed over 200 lives, many are questioning why the toll is so high.

The town of Paiporta, with a population of around 25,000, has reported at least 62 fatalities.

Several factors contributed to this tragic situation, including drivers getting trapped in their vehicles, apparently inadequate emergency planning, and extreme rainfall intensified by climate change.

The civil protection agency issued an emergency alert to residents of Valencia after 8pm, on Tuesday, by which time floodwaters were already rising rapidly in many areas. Many of the victims were caught on the roads, often returning home from work when the flash floods struck.

Video footage shows floodwaters overwhelming Paiporta while cars were still on the move. Although other areas experienced heavier rainfall, Paiporta’s unique geography, featuring a ravine running through the town, exacerbated the flooding’s impact.

Mayor Maribel Albalat noted that the town’s planning was insufficient, particularly with many ground-floor residences. Tragically, six residents of an elderly care home lost their lives when the floodwaters surged into the building. The mayor also pointed to a general sense of complacency, stating, ‘In Paiporta, we don’t tend to have floods, and people aren’t afraid’.

Garages became particularly perilous during the floods. Many residents ventured down to their garages to retrieve their cars, fearing flooding, only to fall victims themselves.

This was the case in the La Torre neighborhood, where seven bodies were found in a garage of a residential building.

The A3 motorway connecting Valencia to Madrid was one of many routes where motorists became trapped as water levels rose, leaving them uncertain about whether to stay in their vehicles.

One survivor recounted that more lives were likely lost when individuals attempted to escape their cars, only to be swept away. Another survivor described water rising to chest height.

Eyewitnesses reported harrowing scenes, including one driver who attempted to secure himself to a lamppost with his belt to avoid being carried away. The fate of this individual remains unknown. Mayor Amparo Fort of Chiva warned that hundreds of overturned cars in the area might still contain victims.

On Thursday morning, the Guardia Civil shared safety tips on social media for escaping from a submerged vehicle, advising people to exit through the windows.

Several additional factors explain the flooding’s severity in Valencia.

The area is densely populated, and a lack of rainfall throughout the year has left the ground less able to absorb sudden downpours. Pablo Aznar, a researcher at the Socio-Economic Observatory of Floods and Droughts, noted that rampant development has led to many areas being covered in impermeable surfaces, increasing the risk during such weather events.

Climate change also played a significant role; a preliminary report from World Weather Attribution, a group of international scientists, indicated that the rainfall during this event was 12% heavier due to climate change, making such severe weather events twice as likely.

The combination of poor planning, environmental factors, and climate change has resulted in a tragic and deadly situation for the people of Valencia.