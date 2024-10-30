30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
Mallorca sends its emergency workers to the rescue in Valencia after catastrophic flooding kills dozens and washes away cars

DESPITE being battered by its own torrential rains and flooding, Mallorca is sending over its own rescue workers to Valencia where dozens have been killed.

The contingent from the Balearic Islands was mobilised early on Tuesday morning, just hours after record rainfall lashed the Valencia region, claiming at least 62 lives so far.

Mallorca and Palma firefighters, Red Cross personnel, nature reserve workers, paramedics and local police all made the journey as the scale of the destruction became clear.

The local responders will collaborate with their Valencia counterparts on rescue and recovery efforts, with the Balearic Rescue Group coordinating the relief mission.

Flooding in Porto Cristo, Mallorca

Firefighters from Palma, Mallorca and the airport, along with Ibanat nature reserve workers and Ib-salut health service staff, have all volunteered to travel to the mainland to assist.

The rapid deployment comes as Valencia grapples with widespread flooding and destruction, with cars left piled up on many of the region’s major roads.

Balearic authorities say the priority is ensuring emergency cover is maintained on the islands themselves while contributing vital support to the relief efforts across the Valencian Community.

Balearic President Marga Prohens is expected to brief the press on Wednesday, outlining the role of the rescue teams sent to Valencia.

Meanwhile, Manacor suffered flooding after recording 120mm of rain, while nearby Port Cristo was also struck.

