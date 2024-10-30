30 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Oct, 2024 @ 14:36
·
1 min read

This week’s Valencia floods are among the deadliest in Spain for centuries – these are the others

by

OVER 60 people have died in Spain’s Valencia in some of the deadliest floods for centuries, but what about the other natural disasters?

The Biescas Disaster, 1996

On August 7 1996, 87 people died when a flash flood hit the Las Nieves campsite in Huesca. 

The Biescas river overflowed, overwhelming the campsite and sweeping away anything in its path. 

Tous Dam burst (Valencia), 1982

Photo: Wikipedia

In 1982, Valencia, Alicante and Murcia were hit by a natural catastrophe when heavy rain caused the Tous Dam to burst its banks on October 20.

Over 30 people died as a result of the incident.

Valles flooding, 1962

Photo: Archive

The largest natural disaster in Spain’s history, the 1962 Valles flooding claimed the lives of between 800-1,000 people.

Over 211m3 of rain fell in just three hours on September 25, 1962, causing the flow of the Llobregat and Besos rivers to rapidly increase. 

The main areas affected were Terrassa, Rubí and Sabadell.

River Turia flooding, 1957

Photo: Wikipedia

Some 60 years have passed since flooding claimed the lives of dozens of people in the Valencia region. 

The last recorded episode was in 1957, when the Turia River burst its banks, killing 81 people.

As a result of the tragedy, authorities rerouted the river to prevent future flooding.  

Guadalmedina (Malaga), 1907

At the turn of the century (1907), Malaga was battered by waves of water and mud up to five metres high.

The influx led the Guadalmedina river to overflow, killing 21 people. 

Murcia, 1879

Murcia yet again fell victim to tragic floods in 1879, when 179 people died. 

Up to four metres of water swept into Murcia and Orihuela.

Cadiz tsunami, 1755 

On the morning of All Saints Day, 1755, the effects of an earthquake originating in Lisbon arrived in Andalucia.

A huge 15 metre swept over the city of Cadiz, reportedly killing at least 2,000 people. 

Areas like Conil, Jerez de la Frontera, Chiclana, Sanlucar de Barrameda y el Puerto de Santamaria were all completely destroyed.

River Tormes (Salamanca), 1626

The River Tormes has flooded many times since.

Before the Murcia deluge, the worst floods seen in Spain occurred in 1626, when Salamanca’s River Tormes burst its banks. 

Some 142 people died as rain and floods inundated the city. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Criminal companies’: Outrage as Mercadona sends driver out into deadly floods while other firms are slammed for endangering employees

Next Story

Mallorca sends its emergency workers to the rescue in Valencia after catastrophic flooding kills dozens and washes away cars

Latest from Valencia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

BREAKING: Cadiz is placed on an urgent RED weather alert as Andalucia braces for further onslaught of heavy rain and storms tonight

SEVERAL areas of Cadiz have been placed on a red

‘My family is missing after their village was flooded in Valencia – I’m so scared after losing contact with them following terrifying last phone call’

A VALENCIA resident who cannot contact her family trapped by