Famous wine region in Spain unsurprisingly wins best destination for a vineyard mini-break this summer

NORTHERN Spain’s Rioja region has been named Europe’s best destination for a holiday among the vines this summer.

Travel insurance experts Quotezone ranked the top wine regions across the European continent, including Rioja, Italy’s Tuscany and France’s Bordeaux.

READ MORE: Glasses raised for €100 million lottery win in wine-making La Rioja region of Spain

Ranked on several factors, including the average costs for a winery tour, a bottle of wine, and a three-star hotel stay, Rioja took the top placing.

Located below the Cantabrian Mountains, Rioja has a renowned local wine industry, with more than 65,000 hectares of vineyards growing across the Ebro Valley and surrounding the old town of Haro.

It’s Spain’s largest wine region with more than 600 wineries.

Enjoy summer festivals all about wine like the Batalla de Vino, and visit local bodegas where you’ll find small, traditional wine cellars, as well as major commercial wine producers.

There’s great summer weather with warm temperatures and a low chance of rain.

The prices are relatively low compared to other famous European wine regions, too, with an average winery tour priced at £19 and a bottle of wine costing an average of around £22.

Italy’s Piedmont and Tuscany regions take the second and third placings for the best European wine regions of 2025.

READ MORE: Move over Cava – sparkling Rioja is on its way



Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.