6 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jul, 2025 @ 11:15
··
1 min read

Famous wine region in Spain unsurprisingly wins best destination for a vineyard mini-break this summer

by
Rioja has been named the best European destination for a wine getaway this summer.

NORTHERN Spain’s Rioja region has been named Europe’s best destination for a holiday among the vines this summer.

Travel insurance experts Quotezone ranked the top wine regions across the European continent, including Rioja, Italy’s Tuscany and France’s Bordeaux.

READ MORE: Glasses raised for €100 million lottery win in wine-making La Rioja region of Spain

Ranked on several factors, including the average costs for a winery tour, a bottle of wine, and a three-star hotel stay, Rioja took the top placing.

Located below the Cantabrian Mountains, Rioja has a renowned local wine industry, with more than 65,000 hectares of vineyards growing across the Ebro Valley and surrounding the old town of Haro.

It’s Spain’s largest wine region with more than 600 wineries.

Enjoy summer festivals all about wine like the Batalla de Vino, and visit local bodegas where you’ll find small, traditional wine cellars, as well as major commercial wine producers.

There’s great summer weather with warm temperatures and a low chance of rain.

The prices are relatively low compared to other famous European wine regions, too, with an average winery tour priced at £19 and a bottle of wine costing an average of around £22.

Italy’s Piedmont and Tuscany regions take the second and third placings for the best European wine regions of 2025.

READ MORE: Move over Cava – sparkling Rioja is on its way

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

How has Spain Become the EU’s Shining Light for Tech?

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop