SPAIN’S annual Loteria del Niño has seen the wine corks popping in La Rioja with the wine-producing region’s capital Logroño winning the €100 million first prize.

The January 6 draw is the country’s second biggest lottery after El Gordo on December 22.

The winning Niño ticket with the number 41665 was sold in Logroño’s Calle Muro del Carmen lottery store.

The jackpot will be spread between individual buyers at the shop as well as from a near-by restaurant and the town of Haro which stages an annual wine festival.

This Thursday’s draw saw €700 million in prizes distributed across Spain.

The second prize number of 44469 produces €75,000 prizes per tenth.

Numerous winning locations included Alicante, Castellon, and Valencia Provinces in the Valencian Community.

Those included locations on the Costa Blanca like Alicante, Elche, El Campello, Orihuela and Torrevieja.

Barcelona and Madrid notched up shares as well as Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Sevilla provinces in Andalucia.

The third prize linked to number 19467 produces €25,000 prizes per tenth,

Tickets were sold in the provinces of Valencia, Barcelona, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Cordoba, Cadiz, A Coruña, Cuenca, Leon, Malaga and Pontevedra.

