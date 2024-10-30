‘My family is missing after their village was flooded in Valencia – I’m so scared after losing contact with them following terrifying last phone call’

A VALENCIA resident who cannot contact her family trapped by floods tells of her ‘deep worry’.

“I just want to know they’re ok,” Maleni Vidal, 50, told the Olive Press from her safe haven in Ibiza.

Her brother, his wife and their seven-year-old son cannot leave their Catarroja flat due to extreme flooding battering the region.

“I’m extremely scared, they’re up on the first floor, 15 metres high, and the last I heard, the water was very close to reaching them but I’ve since lost contact,” she said.

Photo:raul_clyde/X

“My whole family is feeling very worried and nervous, we know they are trapped.”

The last time Vidal spoke to her brother, he told her that he had seen his car and motorbike be swept away by the water.

“He went down to the garage to save his vehicles and as soon as he got them out, he watched them fly off,” she said.

Photo: The Olive Press

Catarroja has been inundated with water affecting thousands of citizens.

A shocking video even showed one woman being swept away in the rapids.

Una mujer en Catarroja arrastrada pic.twitter.com/Vx2lncmXQk — ZONAOVNI.COM (@lazonaovni) October 29, 2024

Vidal’s brother is not the only one to have lost his car.

The receptionist says she knows two others who lost a total of six vehicles to the floods in Aldaia and Castellar.

“It seems like it’s going to continue and that the Manises reservoir is about to burst. All my friends and family are very scared,” she said.

Un video que me ha enviado un amigo que estaba apunto de aterrizar en Manises. Aqui se puede ver la magnitud de lo que estamos pasando en Valencia. Paiporta, Alfafar, Catarroja, etc. pic.twitter.com/QBiY4MJlwb — Limonidas19™ (@AMarsal19) October 30, 2024

Vidal’s other brother has also been stranded by floods after he was told he couldn’t return home from his job as a truck driver.

So far, he has been sleeping in his van and won’t be able to go home for at least two or three days.

“Lots of my close friends and family have been affected, I’m just thanking god I don’t know any of the people who have died,” she said.

“My house in Valencia city is safe and I will do anything I can to help my family.”