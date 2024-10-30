IN PICS: ‘Ground zero’ of DANA floods in Spain’s Malaga after dozens of cars were washed away when major river burst in Alora

Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving permanently to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press. He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.
