IN PICS: ‘Ground zero’ of DANA floods in Spain’s Malaga after dozens of cars were washed away when major river burst in Alora

THIS is the aftermath of the devastating DANA floods that wreaked havoc across inland Malaga on Tuesday.

Dozens of cars have been destroyed after being carried away by the overflowing Guadalhorce River.

Locals said it was ‘incredibly lucky’ that no one died and that the majority of the 50 or so cars had been parked up and empty when they were swept away.

Firefighters and other emergency services were on hand to clear up the wreckage on Wednesday.

Sources told the Olive Press that the Guadalhorce River around Alora surged by up to seven metres on Tuesday.

Aftermath of DANA floods in Alora, Malaga, October 30, 2024 (Copyright Olive Press Spain)

Aftermath of flooding in Alora (Copyright Olive Press Spain)







Homes in Alora village were filled with up to 1.5m of floodwater.

The damage caused by the extreme weather is expected to run into the millions.

At least 40 people had to be rescued from their homes overnight while water and electricity supplies were completely cut off.

Town halls across Malaga are today calculating the damage caused by the DANA.