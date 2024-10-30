BREAKING: Cadiz is placed on an urgent RED weather alert as Andalucia braces for further onslaught of heavy rain and storms tonight

SEVERAL areas of Cadiz have been placed on a red alert for heavy rainfall and storms.

The warning from state weather agency Aemet is in place until midnight today.

Experts fear up to 120mm of rain could fall per square metre in areas including Jerez de la Frontera – a major British expat hotspot.

Arcos de la Frontera and Medina-Sidonia also fall under the red warning, which means there is an ‘extreme risk’ to life.

The rest of Cadiz, including the coast from Sanlucar to La Linea, are on an orange warning of up to 80mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the whole of neighbouring Sevilla has been placed under an orange alert until midnight tonight, with up to 80mm of rain forecast over a 12-hour period.

Large parts of Malaga are also being warned of continuing deluge tonight.

Ronda, the Costa del Sol and inland Malaga have been placed under a yellow alert until 9pm this evening.

Meteorologists predict these areas will see up to 15mm of rain per hour.