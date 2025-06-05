Man in van caught with 83 goldfinches was set for Costa Blanca ferry crossing to Algeria

ALICANTE police pulled over a van during a spot-check and discovered 83 goldfinches hidden inside.

The live birds were going to be transported via ferry from the city’s port to Algeria where the driver was going to sell them.

A man has been arrested for committing animal abuse which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

PACKED TO THE RAFTERS

Alicante Policia Local officers spotted a French-registered vehicle on Wednesday with an excess load.

When the driver saw the police, he made an unusual manoeuvre which prompted officers to stop him and ask for his documents.

Officers checked over the van and heard some tweeting coming from rubbish bags hidden under other objects.

When they were removed, several cages were revealed containing 83 live European goldfinches.

RESCUED BIRDS

The birds were transferred to the safe custody of the Santa Faz Wildlife Recovery Centre.

Spain’s Animal Welfare Law prohibits the possession, breeding and selling of finches captured in the wild.