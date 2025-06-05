Spain is the last NATO holdout to reject Trump’s demand to spend 5% of GDP on defence

SPAIN appears to be one of the few NATO members holding out against a big percentage rise in defence spending.

Defence ministers from the military alliance are meeting in Brussels to discuss increasing defence budgets.

That’s in response to increased tensions involving Russia and demands from US President Donald Trump for the Europeans to spend more- rather than America footing a larger proportion of the NATO bill.

READ MORE:

TRUMP GDP DEMAND

There is pressure on Spain to raise its current 2% of GDP allocation to defence to 5% by 2032.

Speaking after Thursday discussions, Spain’s defence minister, Margarita Robles, said: “We don’t think we need to talk about about percentages but the important thing is that each country, within its planning, is able to meet the objectives that have been imposed on it.”

“We are going to meet our capabilities target, which is the most important thing, and we consider that to meet that capability target, 2% is enough,” she added.

“The debate cannot be about percentages, but the capacity objectives,” Robles continued.

The Minister said that Spain respected the position of NATO members who are committed to the 5% figure but asked for respect for her position.

A big NATO summit involving leaders of the member countries will be held in late June at The Hague.

Robles pledged that Spain and Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, would not veto any accord reached at that meeting.