23 Jun, 2025
23 Jun, 2025 @ 13:17
Horses on ‘verge of dying’ recovering well after horrific neglect by owner in Valencia

by
AN ANIMAL abuse probe has been opened after seven horses on the verge of death were discovered at a stud farm in Oliva(Valencia)

The Oliva Policia Local visited the site after members of the public reported seeing the animals suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration.

The police alerted the Guardia Civil who after several attempts located the farm owner- a Spaniard- who allowed access to the animals.

A vet was brought in by Oliva City Council to save them and they have responded well to medication.

It is too early yet to see if any lasting damage has been done.

The owner blamed health problems suffered by a close relative on him reglecting the horses.

It was revealed that he had a record of violations in regard to animal welfare, registration, and treatment.

Details of those past transgressions have not been revealed by the Guardia

The costs of the veterinary treatment will be passed on to the owner, once a Gandia court has processed the animal abuse case.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

