15 Jan, 2025
15 Jan, 2025 @ 19:00
Horse carriages will be eliminated by the end of the year in Spain’s Malaga

A group of people wearing traditional flamenco clothes are seen on a carriage as they take part in the 2023 Malaga Fair. Thousands of people gathered in the city's main streets to take part in the Malaga Fair in a festive atmosphere. Over the course of a week, thousands of tourists and locals will enjoy concerts, flamenco dancing in the streets and other activities such as the bullfighting fair and horse shows. (Photo by Jesus Merida / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 47747709

THE MAYOR of Malaga has announced he wants to end horse carriages by the end of the year. 

Francisco de la Torre made the announcement yesterday, saying: “We’re thinking about animal welfare and the image we want to portray of Malaga to the world. In 2025, there are more efficient and respectful ways to travel.” 

It is thought the council wants to replace the horse carriages with electric bikes, installing 100 stations throughout 11 areas of the city. 

Though the carriage drivers have been negotiating with the town hall for months, it is said the news came as a surprise.

READ MORE: Watch: Horse used to ferry tourists on a carriage collapses on Spain’s Costa del Sol before driver ‘yells and hits it in the face’

Photo: FAADA

They say they were informed their licenses would not be renewed after the 11 year concession came to an end, but did not expect it to happen so soon. 

The drivers have reportedly already reached a first initial agreement with the city council, which would pay them 120,000 euros to terminate each of their licences. 

“We are going to wait for a good solution because if in the end they offer less, many of our colleagues will not accept it and we will have trouble,” they warned.

Despite concerns for animal welfare and tourist demand, the drivers claim horses are well taken care of and sought after by visitors. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Moment a dead horse is removed from the Feria de Abril in Sevilla: Animal suffered a heart attack during 28C heat – sparking outrage among activists

“The horses are very well looked after because it is our way of life; they have food every day, clean bedding and all their vaccinations are in order, and we swap them out every day so that they can rest and are not tired,” said one of the drivers known as Pepe. 

Some of them even suspect the real reason behind the ban is a desire to further ‘pedestrianise’ the city.

Meanwhile animal activists are celebrating the news: “For years, animal rights organisations have been denouncing the stressful conditions, extreme heat and long working hours to which these animals are subjected as they travel along the tarmac pulling heavy carriages for tourists,” said the Federation for the Action in the Defence of Animals (FAADA).

“The announced measure finally puts an end to this archaic practice. This decision represents a significant step forward for animal rights and an improvement in Malaga’s international image!”

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

