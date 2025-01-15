Horse carriages will be eliminated by the end of the year in Spain’s Malaga

THE MAYOR of Malaga has announced he wants to end horse carriages by the end of the year.

Francisco de la Torre made the announcement yesterday, saying: “We’re thinking about animal welfare and the image we want to portray of Malaga to the world. In 2025, there are more efficient and respectful ways to travel.”

It is thought the council wants to replace the horse carriages with electric bikes, installing 100 stations throughout 11 areas of the city.

Though the carriage drivers have been negotiating with the town hall for months, it is said the news came as a surprise.

READ MORE: Watch: Horse used to ferry tourists on a carriage collapses on Spain’s Costa del Sol before driver ‘yells and hits it in the face’

Photo: FAADA

They say they were informed their licenses would not be renewed after the 11 year concession came to an end, but did not expect it to happen so soon.

The drivers have reportedly already reached a first initial agreement with the city council, which would pay them 120,000 euros to terminate each of their licences.

“We are going to wait for a good solution because if in the end they offer less, many of our colleagues will not accept it and we will have trouble,” they warned.

Despite concerns for animal welfare and tourist demand, the drivers claim horses are well taken care of and sought after by visitors.

READ MORE: WATCH: Moment a dead horse is removed from the Feria de Abril in Sevilla: Animal suffered a heart attack during 28C heat – sparking outrage among activists

“The horses are very well looked after because it is our way of life; they have food every day, clean bedding and all their vaccinations are in order, and we swap them out every day so that they can rest and are not tired,” said one of the drivers known as Pepe.

Some of them even suspect the real reason behind the ban is a desire to further ‘pedestrianise’ the city.

Meanwhile animal activists are celebrating the news: “For years, animal rights organisations have been denouncing the stressful conditions, extreme heat and long working hours to which these animals are subjected as they travel along the tarmac pulling heavy carriages for tourists,” said the Federation for the Action in the Defence of Animals (FAADA).

“The announced measure finally puts an end to this archaic practice. This decision represents a significant step forward for animal rights and an improvement in Malaga’s international image!”