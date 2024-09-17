17 Sep, 2024
17 Sep, 2024 @ 18:03
Watch: Horse used to ferry tourists on a carriage collapses on Spain’s Costa del Sol before driver ‘yells and hits it in the face’

A HORSE used to give tourists carriage rides around Fuengirola, Malaga has collapsed before the driver ‘hit it in the face’ and ‘yelled’ at it. 

Recently there has been much controversy surrounding the continued use of donkeys and horses as tourist ploys on the Costa del Sol. 

Mijas has become the centre of a nationwide debate as protestors claim donkeys are forced to work in unbearable heat, leaving them with welts, bruises and sores. 

Today, animal lovers have called for action yet again after a horse collapsed on Fuengirola’s seafront. 

The incident occurred this afternoon when temperatures were around 23 degrees. 

A shocked witness wrote on Facebook: “I just witness a collapsed horse on the seafront road by the harbour. They were hosing the poor animal down yelling at it. 

“Then dragged it round and hit its  face to make it stand up. It’s disgusting and upsetting. People just stood watching. It’s horrible.”

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

