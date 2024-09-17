17 Sep, 2024
17 Sep, 2024 @ 18:18
·
1 min read

Bargain Loving Brits is returning to Spain: Hit Channel 5 show is looking for expats to film with in these locations

by

HIT Channel 5 show, Bargain Loving Brits is returning to Spain as producers look for expats in these areas.

Did you move to Spain in search of a great deal on your dream home? Channel 4 is looking for you.

The producers of the beloved show, Bargain Loving Brits in the sun are looking for expats to feature in their programme.

They have been posting in local expat Facebook groups, including Manilva Coffee Chat.

The post read:

“Hello everyone,

It’s Jess, Producer on Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun!

BARGAIN LOVING BRITS IN THE SUN IS BACK!

We are looking for people based in and around both the Costa del Sol and Benidorm areas to take part in filming for our new series.

Whether you’ve been part of the show before and have some new and exciting events happening, or are interesting in sharing your story for the first time, please do drop me a DM, or send me an email at jessica.foster@redsaucetv.com with some information (including the area where you are based!)

Filming will start in October through until the end of November.

Please tag and share – here’s to another fantastic series!

Jess x”

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

A HORSE used to give tourists carriage rides around Fuengirola,
POLICE corruption in Spain has exploded into the spotlight with