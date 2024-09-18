Exclusive: Martin Freeman is spotted filming for Agatha Christie Netflix series in Spain’s Ronda

By Jon Clarke and Paul Whitelock

IT is a famous 1920s murder mystery that keeps readers guessing until the final page.

So unsurprisingly the producers behind the Netflix series Seven Dials filming in Ronda this week were carefully guarding their cast and locations.

But it was impossible to shield one of its biggest stars – Martin Freeman – from the eyes of the press as he acted in the town’s famous bullring on Tuesday.

An eagle-eyed Olive Press team worked out that you could watch the production from the rooftop terrace of the four star Catalonia hotel opposite.

From the amazing perch – high above the world’s oldest bullring with a backdrop of mountains behind – you could watch the production on its first day of filming.

Filming begins for Netflix series Seven Dials inside the Ronda bullring (OLIVE PRESS SPAIN/PAUL WHITELOCK)

Expats enjoy the view as Netflix series films below in the Ronda bullring (OLIVE PRESS SPAIN/CHARLES PULLAN)

On the set of Netflix series Seven Dials in Ronda’s world-famous bullring (OLIVE PRESS SPAIN/PAUL WHITELOCK)

With a beer in hand, it was easy to spot Hobbit star Freeman as he marched in wearing a beige safari suit and Panama hat.

So far, there was no sign of fellow actors Iain Glen or Helena Bonham Carter, who are also starring in the production by London-based 72 Films, which made the latest James Bond movie.

Mia McKenna-Bruce, from Vampire Academy and How to Have Sex, is also appearing after winning the BAFTA Rising Star award last year.

The production is set to film at at least six different locations, including the Arabic Baths, the Ocho Canos fountain and the Virgen de la Cabeza chapel on the other side of the gorge.

The team, which numbers around 120 staff, includes a separate drone unit with their own uniform.

Seven Dials was an Agatha Christie mystery which tells the story of a lavish country house party, where a practical joke goes murderously wrong.

It is up to budding sleuth – the inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent, played by McKenna-Bruce – to solve the mystery.