4 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2025 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

Watch: Wild boars storm shopping centre on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

A SOUNDER of wild boars has been filmed running through a busy shopping centre on the Costa del Sol.

In video footage shared online, a family of the pigs can be seen scuttling through the Miramar complex in Fuengirola.

The short clip, uploaded to Instagram, appears to show an adult specimen being followed by multiple piglets.

One black-coloured youngster can be seen straying from the group after becoming distracted by startled shoppers.

It is then seen scurrying towards the pack after suddenly realising they had been left behind.

This is not the first time the animals have been filmed at the Miramar shopping centre.

In late December, footage shared on Instagram showed adult and baby specimens rooting around bins outside.

Locals could be heard gushing over the animals as they recorded them on their mobile phones.

But while they may appear cute, boars can become incredibly aggressive, particularly mothers travelling with their young, as they are naturally very protective and will fiercely react to any perceived threat.

A police officer in Madrid was bitten by a boar this year after the animal went ‘on a rampage’ through the streets.

Meanwhile, experts last month warned they could also pose a huge health risk for Spain. 

In fact, they are often carriers of hepatitis E, an infection which causes around €50,000 deaths a year. 

Rise of the pigs! Wild boars in Spain have learned how to ransack streetside rubbish containers

Last year, a team of Spanish scientists discovered wild boar strains of hepatitis E viruses show ‘molecular similarity’ to human strains, suggesting the animals may be transmitting the illness to humans. 

“We need to be very careful,” said Jordi Serra-Cobo, one of the researchers. “If we don’t do anything, sooner or later we’ll have a big problem on a global scale.” 

The study was carried out in Barcelona, where around 3.2 million people live with 5-15 wild boars per kilometre squared.  

A 2015 study showed the animals could also transmit Japanese encephalitis and Nipah Virus – a deadly disease which currently has no cure. 

It is said that wild boars move into populated areas due to urbanisation of the countryside and the abandonment of farmland. 

In urban areas, they often tip bins over and eat their contents, so one prevention measure would be making it difficult for the boars to turn bins on their sides. 

For hunters or park rangers, the scientists also recommend washing your hand thoroughly with soap and water. 

They also warn against letting boars into public parks, where dogs could get infected from boar excrement.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Finnish expat who killed and dismembered his partner before dumping her remains in bins around Torrevieja is jailed: Victim’s head was never found

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Locals kayak through flooded streets of Spain’s Costa del Sol following DANA storm

THIS is the moment two locals were filmed kayaking through

MALERISCHES DORF IN MALAGA MIT WOHNUNGEN AB 35.000 EURO SUCHT NEUE EINWOHNER

von Tom Ewart Smith Ein malerisches Dorf in Málaga sucht