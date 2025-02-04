Finnish expat who killed and dismembered his partner before dumping her remains in bins around Torrevieja is jailed: Victim’s head was never found

A FINNISH man, 73, has been jailed for 22 years after killing his partner, 68, before cutting her up and dumping parts of her body in rubbish containers around Torrevieja.

The sentence was passed down by the Alicante Provincial Court and can be appealed.

Kari Petter Jokela has also been given a restraining order lasting 10 years which bars any communication with the deceased’s two children.

CONVICTED FINN

He has to maintain a distance of at least 500 metres from them, if and when he is released on licence.

The victim – named Maija and also Finnish – had parts of her body put into plastic bags and dumped in waste containers in the Aguas Nuevas area of Torrevieja.

Maija’s head and left arm were never recovered.

The killer was in a relationship with her for 18 months but decided to end things dramatically so he could get all of her money.

He meticulously planned the crime, even making notes on his mobile phone calendar.

Following the murder, a note stated: “First day without the anxiety caused by Maija.”

He was convicted at a jury trial in Torrevieja last month.