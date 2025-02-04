4 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2025 @ 06:02
··
1 min read

Watch: Locals kayak through flooded streets of Spain’s Costa del Sol following DANA storm

by

THIS is the moment two locals were filmed kayaking through the flooded streets of the Costa del Sol on Monday.

The footage, reportedly recorded in Fuengirola, shows two men meandering through an industrial estate after it became inundated with water.

The red and yellow kayaks can be seen passing a group of amused workers as the rain continues to fall.

The clip was shared by community Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja, which said it was taken in the Poligono de la Vega.

The Costa del Sol was placed under an orange alert for heavy rainfall on Monday after a so-called DANA brought a strong storm to the region.

Torremolinos, Benalmadena and Fuengirola were among the worst hit, with all three towns seeing streets turned into rivers.

Multiple people had to be rescued from their cars after they became swept away by the rapids.

Meanwhile, the cold snap brought on by the storm brought snow and hail to the hills of inland Malaga.

The weather is forecast to be calm and sunny for the rest of this week.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

MALERISCHES DORF IN MALAGA MIT WOHNUNGEN AB 35.000 EURO SUCHT NEUE EINWOHNER

Next Story

Finnish expat who killed and dismembered his partner before dumping her remains in bins around Torrevieja is jailed: Victim’s head was never found

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

MALERISCHES DORF IN MALAGA MIT WOHNUNGEN AB 35.000 EURO SUCHT NEUE EINWOHNER

von Tom Ewart Smith Ein malerisches Dorf in Málaga sucht

Finnish expat who killed and dismembered his partner before dumping her remains in bins around Torrevieja is jailed: Victim’s head was never found

A FINNISH man, 73, has been jailed for 22 years