Watch: Locals kayak through flooded streets of Spain’s Costa del Sol following DANA storm

THIS is the moment two locals were filmed kayaking through the flooded streets of the Costa del Sol on Monday.

The footage, reportedly recorded in Fuengirola, shows two men meandering through an industrial estate after it became inundated with water.

The red and yellow kayaks can be seen passing a group of amused workers as the rain continues to fall.

The clip was shared by community Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja, which said it was taken in the Poligono de la Vega.

The Costa del Sol was placed under an orange alert for heavy rainfall on Monday after a so-called DANA brought a strong storm to the region.

Torremolinos, Benalmadena and Fuengirola were among the worst hit, with all three towns seeing streets turned into rivers.

Multiple people had to be rescued from their cars after they became swept away by the rapids.

Meanwhile, the cold snap brought on by the storm brought snow and hail to the hills of inland Malaga.

The weather is forecast to be calm and sunny for the rest of this week.