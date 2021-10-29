A Finnish man, 70, has been arrested for killing and chopping up his wife, 68, before dumping her body parts in Torrevieja rubbish containers.

A supermarket security camera recorded footage of the man throwing away items in plastic bags.

The crime occurred in the Aguas Nuevas area of Torrevieja on Wednesday night.

A homeless man looking for food in bins on Calle Luis Conovas Martinez at around 1.45 pm on Thursday made a gruesome find.

He discovered two human legs and arms in a container close to the Manper supermarket,

Waste collection services were suspended in the city as the Guardia Civil and Policia Local searched other containers.

Landfill sites where rubbish had already been transferred were also combed by authorities.

Several bags were removed from a container on Calle Silvia Martinez Santiago at around 10.00 pm on Thursday.

That was close to the Arco urbanisation where the couple lived .

It’s been reported that the 70-year-old suspect was arrested late last night(October 28) after being spotted prowling around some bins.

Several bags with human remains were discovered at his home.

There had been no previous reports of incidents involving the husband and wife.