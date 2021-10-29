THE port of Malaga expects to receive 37 cruise ship calls this coming month of November, in what is considered to be the high season for this sector.

This figure reveals the consolidation of stopovers in relation to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of passengers on each ship is still, however, conditioned by the limited capacity of the shipping companies, which continue to maintain the corresponding health measures on board, in addition to maintaining the so-called ‘bubble groups’ on their visits to the city.

Among the planned stopovers, Malaga port will see the arrival of the Marella Explorer 2, which on Sunday, October 31 will disembark its British passengers in the port area, and then move to the Levante quay where it will remain berthed until November 11.



On the first day of the month, three other cruise ships will also coincide, between 08.00 and 18.00 hours, all of which will remain berthed at the Levante terminals during the day.

Additionally, after 20 months of absence, many shipping companies that prior COVID-19, made regular stopovers at the Malaga port, will return, including the cruise ships Eurodam, from Holland America Lines (arriving on November 1); Carnival Legend, from Carnival Cruises (November 2); Harmony of the Seas, from Royal Caribbean International (November 3); Azamara Quest, from Azamara Cruise (November 9); Queen Elizabeth, from Cunard (November 23) and Norwegian Epic, from Norwegian Cruise Line (November 25).

One of the star days will be next November 25, where four large cruise ships, including the MSC Splendida and the Costa Diadema, will dock.

