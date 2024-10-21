Watch: Wild boar goes on rampage in Spain’s Madrid as it charges at locals and bites a police officer

A WILD boar was shot dead on Saturday after rampaging around the Madrid district of Entrevias.

Emergency services received calls from 10.30am from ‘very scared’ citizens trying to escape and hide from the 100 kilo animal which was described as ‘out of control’.

Several sedatives darts were fired at the wild boar from a distance but they had little or no effect.

READ MORE:

Jabalí corriendo por Entrevías, Positivo y Solucionado. pic.twitter.com/xS021lrzjO October 20, 2024

He managed to travel a further three kilometres and then went into the El Pozo Cercanias station.

Two local police officers went after him to try and avoid injuries to travellers.

“A very tense situation was generated, as he could hurt a citizen, get on the tracks… Action had to be taken,” police sources said..

One of the officers was bitten and taken to hospital to evaluate his condition and to see if he needed a rabies vaccine.

His colleague was rammed by the boar, but despite that, the animal was cajoled out of the station into a nearby fire.

At that point, there was no choice but to open fire to kill the boar in the field several times to ‘avoid further damage’.

During the operation, drones were deployed to follow its route as Policia Nacional officers provided support.

Videos and photographs of this event have surfaced on social media showing frightened people running in the opposite direction of the boar, screaming or getting into nearby portals as best they could.

“It was huge, very heavy… If he catches you he could cause serious damage,” said a eyewitness.

“10 police cars and a helicopter to catch a wild boar… this only happens in Entrevías,” said another.

It’s not known where the wild boar came from.