Outrage as pharmaceutical giant in Spain signs exclusive deal to produce Nolotil in Europe – despite drug’s main ingredient being linked to British deaths

A SPANISH pharmaceutical giant has sparked outrage after signing a deal to produce Nolotil in the country despite being linked to the deaths of many Brits.

The production of Metamizole, the main ingredient in the painkiller Nolotil, will be transferred exclusively from Germany to Spain as part of a new deal.

Despite being linked to the deaths of dozens of Brits in Spain, Catalan pharmaceutical giant Moehs will now take charge of the production of the drug in Europe.

It will bring an investment of €8 million euros to Catalonia and Cantabria, where up to 1,500 tonnes will be produced each year, a quarter of the world’s Metamizole supply.

Anti-Nolotil campaigner Cristina Garcia del Campo has recorded over 40 deaths of British and Irish people in Spain linked to Nolotil.

She said: “I never expected this to happen, especially when I have bent over backwards to get it withdrawn in Spain and they decide to bring it here!

“Sheer disappointment with humanity does not even begin to describe my feelings.”

Currently produced by EUROAPI in Frankfurt, Germany, the move is hoped to keep production within Europe.

According to Moehs, it is also expected to ‘support principal markets like Spain and Germany’ as well as ‘prepare the pharmaceutical sector when faced with a crisis like the Coronavirus pandemic.’

Production will now be carried out at Moehs BCN (Castellbisbal, Barcelona) and Moehs Cantabra (Polanco, Cantabria).

General Director of Moehs, Javier del Rio, said: “We are excited to collaborate with EUROAPI in the production of Metamizole in Spain, contributing to the manufacture and supply of medicines for European citizens with active ingredients produced in Europe.

“With this agreement we reinforce our position in maintaining production in Europe to ensure supplies in accordance with the Medicines for Europe guidelines.“