21 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Oct, 2024 @ 16:58
·
1 min read

Outrage as pharmaceutical giant in Spain signs exclusive deal to produce Nolotil in Europe – despite drug’s main ingredient being linked to British deaths

by

A SPANISH pharmaceutical giant has sparked outrage after signing a deal to produce Nolotil in the country despite being linked to the deaths of many Brits. 

The production of Metamizole, the main ingredient in the painkiller Nolotil, will be transferred exclusively from Germany to Spain as part of a new deal. 

Despite being linked to the deaths of dozens of Brits in Spain, Catalan pharmaceutical giant Moehs will now take charge of the production of the drug in Europe.

It will bring an investment of €8 million euros to Catalonia and Cantabria, where up to 1,500 tonnes will be produced each year, a quarter of the world’s Metamizole supply. 

Anti-Nolotil campaigner Cristina Garcia del Campo has recorded over 40 deaths of British and Irish people in Spain linked to Nolotil. 

She said: “I never expected this to happen, especially when I have bent over backwards to get it withdrawn in Spain and they decide to bring it here!

“Sheer disappointment with humanity does not even begin to describe my feelings.”

Currently produced by EUROAPI in Frankfurt, Germany, the move is hoped to keep production within Europe. 

According to Moehs, it is also expected to ‘support principal markets like Spain and Germany’ as well as ‘prepare the pharmaceutical sector when faced with a crisis like the Coronavirus pandemic.’ 

Production will now be carried out at Moehs BCN (Castellbisbal, Barcelona) and Moehs Cantabra (Polanco, Cantabria).

General Director of Moehs, Javier del Rio, said: “We are excited to collaborate with EUROAPI in the production of Metamizole in Spain, contributing to the manufacture and supply of medicines for European citizens with active ingredients produced in Europe.

With this agreement we reinforce our position in maintaining production in Europe to ensure supplies in accordance with the Medicines for Europe guidelines.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lifeboat in port in Gran Canaria after migrant rescue Cordon press
Previous Story

Largest ever migrant boat lands in Spain’s Gran Canaria after 11 days at sea

Watch: Wild boar goes on rampage in Spain's Madrid as it charges at locals and bites a police officer
Next Story

Watch: Wild boar goes on rampage in Spain’s Madrid as it charges at locals and bites a police officer

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

BAHNBRECHENDE HAUTKREBSBEHANDLUNG IN SPANIEN MIT NARBENFREIER HEILUNG UND 89 PROZENT REMISSIONSRATEN

von Tatum Askei Das Madrider Universitätskrankenhaus 12 de Octubre ist
Watch: Wild boar goes on rampage in Spain's Madrid as it charges at locals and bites a police officer

Watch: Wild boar goes on rampage in Spain’s Madrid as it charges at locals and bites a police officer

A WILD boar was shot dead on Saturday after rampaging