Know the risks: Gibraltar launches coke awareness campaign in the run-up to the festive season after spike in deaths of young men

MALES in Gibraltar between the ages of 19 and 39 are being warned of the dangers of taking cocaine following a spike in deaths of men within this age group.

An advisory campaign, titled ‘Know the Risks’, aims to shed light on the often-overlooked dangers of mixing cocaine with alcohol and the hazardous substances it is often cut with.

“The festive season sees an increase in cocaine use at social events and the campaign aims to inform the public on some potentially unknown dangers,” the government said.

The Gibraltar government’s new campaign

Mixing cocaine and alcohol forms a toxic compound called cocaethylene.

Medical experts have stressed that this chemical significantly increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

When combined with smoking or vaping, the narrowing of blood vessels caused by cocaethylene intensifies, potentially leading to cardiac arrest even in younger individuals.

Health officials have also drawn attention to the risks posed by substances used to dilute cocaine.

These adulterants, often added to increase profit margins, include lethal and highly toxic chemicals such as Fentanyl, a powerful opioid linked to overdoses and addiction, and Levamisole, an animal deworming agent known to suppress the immune system and cause severe skin reactions.

Other possible substances include Phenacetin, a banned painkiller associated with kidney damage and cancer, heavy metals like arsenic or lead, causing long-term poisoning, and anaesthetics such as benzocaine or lidocaine, which can disrupt heart function and neurological health.

As part of the campaign, the GHA has expanded appointment availability at the Primary Care Centre, providing a confidential space for individuals to discuss concerns about drug use.

A variety of treatment options are available, from at-home detox programmes to intensive residential support at Bruce’s Farm.

The Care Agency and local charities are also involved in providing assistance to users and their families.