11 Dec, 2024
11 Dec, 2024 @ 18:00
·
1 min read

Money laundering 101: Package is intercepted at Palma airport in Spain’s Mallorca with €200k in cash hidden in secret safe

by

CUSTOMS officials in Mallorca made a stunning discovery when they flagged a suspicious package during a routine cargo terminal inspection last month.

The box raised immediate red flags due to the fact that it was unusually heavy for its size.

After running it through a scanner and doing follow-up X-ray checks, agents determined there was a carefully concealed metal structure inside. They opened it to find a safe.

READ MORE: Negligence suspected for wildfire in Spain’s Mallorca as authorities launch probe

Unable to penetrate the safe, agents from Guardia Civil and Customs summoned the package’s owner to the airport on December 3 and asked to explain what was inside. 

In a dramatic revelation, agents opened the safe and confirmed their suspicions, revealing €209,970 worth of banknotes in various denominations – the largest cash seizure in Mallorca airport to date.

Under Spanish law, the entire sum was immediately seized. 

READ MORE: Vanlifers facing crackdown in Spain’s Mallorca: Motorhome dwellers to incur huge fines

According to anti-money laundering legislation, individuals transporting large sums of cash must declare these amounts to the tax authorities. 

However, the sender had not only failed to disclose the hefty sum of money, but he had attempted to transport it hidden in a locked safe.

The sender is now facing potential legal consequences for failing to declare the substantial cash amount, a serious violation of money laundering prevention regulations.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

