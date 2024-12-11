Money laundering 101: Package is intercepted at Palma airport in Spain’s Mallorca with €200k in cash hidden in secret safe

CUSTOMS officials in Mallorca made a stunning discovery when they flagged a suspicious package during a routine cargo terminal inspection last month.

The box raised immediate red flags due to the fact that it was unusually heavy for its size.

After running it through a scanner and doing follow-up X-ray checks, agents determined there was a carefully concealed metal structure inside. They opened it to find a safe.

Unable to penetrate the safe, agents from Guardia Civil and Customs summoned the package’s owner to the airport on December 3 and asked to explain what was inside.

In a dramatic revelation, agents opened the safe and confirmed their suspicions, revealing €209,970 worth of banknotes in various denominations – the largest cash seizure in Mallorca airport to date.

Under Spanish law, the entire sum was immediately seized.

According to anti-money laundering legislation, individuals transporting large sums of cash must declare these amounts to the tax authorities.

However, the sender had not only failed to disclose the hefty sum of money, but he had attempted to transport it hidden in a locked safe.

The sender is now facing potential legal consequences for failing to declare the substantial cash amount, a serious violation of money laundering prevention regulations.