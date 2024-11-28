28 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Nov, 2024 @ 16:00
·
1 min read

Vanlifers facing crackdown in Spain’s Mallorca: Motorhome dwellers to incur huge fines

by

VANLIFERS are facing a crackdown in Mallorca after the Palma city hall voted to fine those who live in their campervans.

The authorities have announced hefty fines of up to €1,500 for those caught sleeping in them away from designated areas.

Motorhomes will be banned from camping within the city, extending awnings or making noise under a new civic ordinance expected to pass in December.

READ MORE: British and Irish pubs are ordered to close in Mallorca for ‘making too much noise’

Majorca Palma
Palma is cracking down on campervans

Mayor Jaime Martínez said: “Vehicles are for transportation, not living. In Palma, people live in homes.”

The regulation also restricts parking for campervans to regular parking zones, where they cannot stay for more than ten consecutive days—a rule already applied to ordinary vehicles.

As well as the fine, rulebreakers could have their van removed – although police are barred from entering the vehicle except in rare circumstances.

READ MORE: Mallorca businessman, 84, claims he blasted burglar to death in 2018 ‘in self-defence’ during saga that has gripped Spain

The move targets informal campervan settlements like those in Son Gual and Son Hugo, which have sparked complaints from residents, which some see as encroaching on local neighbourhoods. 

But critics argue that the regulations unfairly target individuals facing tough economic times.

Taking this into account, the city has included exceptions for such people who will be offered social services and assistance.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pictured: Narco drones used by ex-military gang to fly drugs from Morocco to southern Spain
Previous Story

Pictured: Narco drones used by ex-military gang to fly drugs from Morocco to southern Spain

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Costa del Sol train latest: Regional and local leaders meet today to begin thrashing out long-awaited project 

REGIONAL and local leaders have met today to begin plans
Pictured: Narco drones used by ex-military gang to fly drugs from Morocco to southern Spain

Pictured: Narco drones used by ex-military gang to fly drugs from Morocco to southern Spain

THE Policia Nacional has busted a gang that used Ukrainian