Vanlifers facing crackdown in Spain’s Mallorca: Motorhome dwellers to incur huge fines

VANLIFERS are facing a crackdown in Mallorca after the Palma city hall voted to fine those who live in their campervans.

The authorities have announced hefty fines of up to €1,500 for those caught sleeping in them away from designated areas.

Motorhomes will be banned from camping within the city, extending awnings or making noise under a new civic ordinance expected to pass in December.

Palma is cracking down on campervans

Mayor Jaime Martínez said: “Vehicles are for transportation, not living. In Palma, people live in homes.”

The regulation also restricts parking for campervans to regular parking zones, where they cannot stay for more than ten consecutive days—a rule already applied to ordinary vehicles.

As well as the fine, rulebreakers could have their van removed – although police are barred from entering the vehicle except in rare circumstances.

The move targets informal campervan settlements like those in Son Gual and Son Hugo, which have sparked complaints from residents, which some see as encroaching on local neighbourhoods.

But critics argue that the regulations unfairly target individuals facing tough economic times.

Taking this into account, the city has included exceptions for such people who will be offered social services and assistance.