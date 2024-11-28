28 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Nov, 2024 @ 12:58
·
1 min read

British and Irish pubs are ordered to close in Mallorca for ‘making too much noise’

by

PALMA will temporarily lose two popular bars after Three Lions is shut down for six weeks over noise complaints. 

The Three Lions on the Paseo Maritimo will be shut for a period of three weeks after an ‘intense’ investigation by the government. 

Photo: Three Lions

“We’re taking control where there was chaos,” said Llorenc Bauza, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Nature, Healthy Environments, Markets and Innovation.

The Shamrock Cafe is facing a six week precautionary closure, pending the resolution of allegations by the owner. 

In the face of confusion, the Shamrock Cafe has issued a press release saying they are still open. 

“We’ve always tried to be good neighbours and respect local rules. We’ll continue collaborating with local authorities so everyone can continue enjoying their favourite Irish pub in Palma,” it said. 

“We know the rumours could be worrying, but we are here to tell you that Shamrock Palma will continue to be the heart of live music and unforgettable nights on the island.” 

Between December 2023 and July 2024, Palma Council has imposed over a dozen proceedings against businesses for failing to comply with noise management laws.

The Three Lions refused to comment when contacted by the Olive Press.


The Shamrock has been contacted for comment.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan with pool - € 379
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan with pool – € 379,950

Next Story

Flurry of migrant boat arrivals in Spain’s Balearics Islands sees figures nearly tripled

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan with pool - € 379

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan with pool – € 379,950

Villa Roldan, Murcia   3 beds   3 baths €

Why are cases of gonorrhea soaring on Spain’s Balearic Islands?

SEXUALLY transmitted diseases are spreading fastest in the Balearic Islands