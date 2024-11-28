British and Irish pubs are ordered to close in Mallorca for ‘making too much noise’

PALMA will temporarily lose two popular bars after Three Lions is shut down for six weeks over noise complaints.

The Three Lions on the Paseo Maritimo will be shut for a period of three weeks after an ‘intense’ investigation by the government.

Photo: Three Lions

“We’re taking control where there was chaos,” said Llorenc Bauza, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Nature, Healthy Environments, Markets and Innovation.

The Shamrock Cafe is facing a six week precautionary closure, pending the resolution of allegations by the owner.

In the face of confusion, the Shamrock Cafe has issued a press release saying they are still open.

“We’ve always tried to be good neighbours and respect local rules. We’ll continue collaborating with local authorities so everyone can continue enjoying their favourite Irish pub in Palma,” it said.

“We know the rumours could be worrying, but we are here to tell you that Shamrock Palma will continue to be the heart of live music and unforgettable nights on the island.”

Between December 2023 and July 2024, Palma Council has imposed over a dozen proceedings against businesses for failing to comply with noise management laws.

The Three Lions refused to comment when contacted by the Olive Press.



The Shamrock has been contacted for comment.