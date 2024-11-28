3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan with pool – € 379,950

Villa Roldan, Murcia 3 beds 3 baths € 379,950

This exclusive villa has 3 bedrooms and 3 fully-fitted bathrooms with private pool, terraced area and solarium with a large summer kitchen that allows you to enjoy all hours of sunshine, every day of the year. In the solarium there is also 3 solar panels. This property is located in Roldán (Murcia), within a gated and security control resort. It is surrounded by services, parks, sports facilities and several Golf Courses. and 20 minutes drive to the beach. Designed with a contemporary style and open planned concept, this villa meets the highest standards. The kitchen is completely furnished… See full property details