14 Jul, 2025
14 Jul, 2025
4 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Denia with pool garage – € 550,000

by
4 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 550

Spectacular duplex penthouse with sea & mountain views – just 6 minutes from the beach – Dénia This exclusive duplex penthouse with private parking and storage room is located in one of the most sought-after residential complexes in Dénia, just a short 6-minute walk from the sandy shores of Las Marinas Beach. Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the iconic Montgó Mountain and partial sea views, all from your spacious private terraces. This bright, south-facing property is ideal for those seeking a stylish Mediterranean lifestyle in a serene yet central location. Key Features… See full property details

Penthouse

Dénia, Alicante

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 550,000

4 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 550,000



