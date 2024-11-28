Bus strikes are taking place across Spain today: Check status of your journey before travelling

BUS services are being disrupted in Spain this Thursday and Friday in a dispute over early retirement.

Two days of strikes have been called by unions in a demand to access pensions without any penalty from the age of 60.

Similar provisions already apply to the police, miners, and firefighters.

BUS STATION IN MADRID

The effect of the strikes will vary across the country with a national minimum rate of service declared at 50% by the Ministry of Transport.

Regional variations include a minimum peak hour service of 40% in Catalunya while Madrid has an 80% peak hour standard.

Elsewhere, Cantabria has 30%, in Navarra it is 40% and in Gran Canaria 50%.

In cities as an example, Palma has 50% peak hour operations, while Pamplona stands at 60%.

Companies have contacted users of long-distance routes that have been suspended to offer a free replacement ticket.

Additional strike days have been called for December 5 and 9, and an indefinite strike will begin on December 23 if a deal is not struck between unions and employers.