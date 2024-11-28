Brit left partially paralysed by ‘one punch attack’ in Benidorm must be driven back to UK due to severe injuries

A BRITISH airport worker left paralysed after a one-punch attack in Benidorm is set to be driven home from Spain.

Andrew Frazer, 42, who works at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, went on a last-minute trip to Spain for his brother’s birthday without any travel insurance.

But a single punch from a nightclub bouncer knocked him down and resulted in him hitting his head during a night out.

The stepdad-of-two underwent emergency brain surgery and had a part of his skull removed to release pressure.

Andrew Frazer

He was initially placed in an induced coma before awakening, hoping to be able to return home to continue his recovery.

But instead of flying him home, medical experts have deemed him too unwell to take an air ambulance and will instead transport him back to the UK by road.

Andrew’s family has raised over £30,000 in a desperate bid to bring him home for specialist treatment at The Walton Centre in Aintree.

Currently lying in intensive care, he is paralysed on his right side and unable to speak, with his fiancée Carrie set to accompany him on the gruelling ambulance journey.

The dramatic rescue mission will involve three paramedics driving Andrew back to Merseyside.

One Punch UK’s director Maxine Thompson Curl warned of the devastating consequences of sudden violent attacks, saying: “People lash out and they never believe the damage they are going to do by throwing that one punch.

“Our heads and our brains are very precious things that we need to be looking after.”