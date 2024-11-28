Men accused of throwing German tourist to her death in Spain tell court she ‘fell out of car because she was drunk’

DEFENCE lawyers for two men accused of throwing a German tourist to her death from a moving car in Playa de Palma have alleged the 20-year-old victim fell because she was drunk.

Court proceedings into the case, which occurred in 2022, started on Wednesday, November 27.

Prosecutors are seeking 25 years in prison for the crime of murder as well as €86,464 in compensation for the victim’s parents and a further €24,709 for her sister.

The two Spaniards are currently in prison and claim they are innocent despite the prosecutor alleging they ‘knew that throwing the girl onto the motorway would kill her.’

A representative of the family has claimed both of the accused had lengthy criminal records and one of them had been arrested six times that year for robbery and threats.

“We’re not here because a drunk german fell from a man. We’re here because the victim, just 100 metres from her hotel’s front door, was kidnapped by these men and put in a van,” said the family’s lawyer.

She alleges ‘something happened’ inside the van and that the victim was ‘already dead’ when she was thrown out of the vehicle.

The defense team criticised the lawyer’s claims, saying she had made up the two accusations.

“The victim died when she was hit by a motorised vehcile. No one attacked or killed her. All we know is she was very drunk,” they said.

They also claimed there was ‘no motive’ and called the investigation ‘terrible.’

The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on October 8, 2022 in a Citroen Berlingo driving along the Avenida Frai Joan Llabres, near the Playa de Palma.

It is alleged the victim was walking in the area in a ‘drunken state’ when she was picked up by the two men.

Just minutes later, on the Ma-19 motorway towards Palma, the accused allegedly threw the victim out of the left side door of the van.

She was left on the ground but died just seconds later when she was run over by a Renault Clio.