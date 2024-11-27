Missing girl, 16, is found alive and well after vanishing from Tenerife almost a week ago

THE community of Tenerife has breathed a huge sigh of relief after locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aroa Perdomo Rodriguez had disappeared almost a week ago and concerns were mounting among her family and friends.

She had last been seen in the area of La Orotava on November 21. The town is near Puerto de la Cruz in the north of the island.

But according to missing person’s charity SOS Desaparecidos, Aroa was finally located on Wednesday.

The organisation updated its missing person’s poster with a blue circle reading: “Search deactivated.”

Aroa was found by members of the public thanks to a huge effort by the local community.

Her photo was shared thousands of times online, as well her description, which said she was seen carrying two backpacks and a black bag when she vanished.

According to reports in Spanish newspaper El Dia, such details proved vital in locating Aroa.

No further details have been released about how or why she was missing.