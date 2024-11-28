Enraged woman ‘paid €700 to a friend to poison and fatally stab ex-boyfriend’ in Spain after ‘hit man was too expensive’

A VALENCIA woman has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after allegedly paying €700 to a friend to kill her ex-boyfriend after deciding it was too expensive to hire a hit man.

Police believe the 44-year-old bought some poison online which her friend was going to administer before fatally stabbing him with knives she had supplied.

The poison had allegedly been tested on an animal after the former partner spent time researching poisonous plants and substances on the internet.

Unfortunately for her, the friend chickened out of carrying out the poisoning after spending three hours with the ex-boyfriend at his workplace.

The friend said that ‘he seemed like a good person’ and ‘did not deserve it’.

Both women- with criminal records- have been charged with attempted murder.

The friend was detained in Granada where she attacked the police officers and faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

The former partner of the victim is said to have hatched up an alternative plan after the poisoning didn’t materialise.

She was allegedly going to to kill her young daughters by giving the poison to them instead and then take her own life in order to inflict the ‘greatest possible suffering’ on the man.

The woman told her friend what she was going to do and she contacted the ex-boyfriend and revealed why she had really gone to see him.

The man then reported everything to the Policia Nacional in Valencia.