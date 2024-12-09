Negligence suspected for wildfire in Spain’s Mallorca as authorities launch probe

NEGLIGENCE is believed to be the cause of a wildfire in Andratx, Mallorca, which was finally controlled this morning (December 9).

The fire has scorched around 60 hectares of land, including reed beds, palm groves, and pine forests. Around 10-15 hectares of pine trees were affected. Although initial reports claimed 70 hectares had burned, the figures have been revised, and the final tally may change once crews are able to fully assess the damage.

The Guardia Civil’s Seprona unit and environmental agents are leading a probe into the cause of the blaze, with the Ministry of Agriculture confirming negligence is their primary line of inquiry. All potential causes are being looked into, although a lightning strike has been ruled out.

Powerful winds sweeping across the island may have helped spread the flames. A violent windstorm hit Mallorca over the weekend, delaying aerial firefighting efforts until late on the morning of December 9. Fortunately, by 12.35 pm, the blaze was brought under control, as reported by Ultima Hora.

Andratx Town Hall has reopened roads leading to residential areas, but access is restricted to local residents only. Those who live in affected areas, such as Carretera de Estellencs, Camí de Ses Penyes, and Camí de Ses Comes, are now allowed to return home.

This is not the first time Andratx has been ravaged by fire. Back in 2013, a large portion of the municipality was destroyed by flames.