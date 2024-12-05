5 Dec, 2024
5 Dec, 2024 @ 17:05
·
1 min read

WATCH: Major fire tears through popular water park on Spain’s Costa del Sol – ahead of planned renovations

by

A DRAMATIC fire today caused serious damage at a popular water park on the Costa del Sol.

The inferno erupted at Aqualand in Torremolinos at around 3.40pm on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the fire started on a slide opposite the ‘Kamikaze’ ride.

The causes of the blaze remain unknown but an investigation has been launched.

The local council said there are no reported injuries.

Pictures of the aftermath show how some of the slides have been completely destroyed.

The fire caused a huge column of black smoke to billow into the sky, which could be seen across the coast.

The 112 emergency service said it received 50 calls alerting them to the fire.

It comes as Aqualand is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, with plans in place to renovate many of the rides.

One of the most anticipated upgrades is the total renovation of the famous ‘Kamikaze’ ride, to turn it into a giant volcano, reports Diario Sur.

At around 4.25pm, Torremolinos City Council reported that the firefighters had the ‘situation under control’.

The fire also caused traffic problems in Torremolinos as scores of drivers slowed down to take a look at the scene in what is known as the ‘peeping Tom effect’.

