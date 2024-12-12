12 Dec, 2024
12 Dec, 2024 @ 08:00
New air route to Iberia: Gibraltar is set to revive its Birmingham flight from June 2025

THE route between Gibraltar and Birmingham in the UK is set to be revived with two flights a week starting in June 2025.

Easyjet flights will operate on Thursday and Sundays all year round, to go along with existing services between Bristol, London Gatwick, and Manchester.

Minister Christian Santos highlighted the route’s significance, emphasising its potential benefits for visitors from the UK and the boost it will bring to the local economy.

There are roughly 22 flights per week in and out of Gibraltar airport, with services provided by British Airways and easyJet.

In times past other destinations apart from the UK were also on offer, including services to Casablanca and Tangier in Morocco by Royal Air Maroc and a helicopter route to Malaga by Hélity. 

Thanks to its proximity to the Spanish border, Gibraltar International Airport is a popular destination for travellers visiting popular local areas in Spain’s western Costa del Sol area such as Manilva, Puerto de la Duquesa and Marbella and the Costa de la Luz in Cadiz province.

Tickets are already on sale for the new Birmingham route.

