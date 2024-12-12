Orange weather warning is activated for heavy rain on Spain’s Costa del Sol

AN urgent weather warning has been activated for the Costa del Sol today.

State weather agency Aemet has issued an orange-level alert for the region.

The warning is in place until at least midnight tonight.

An orange level alert means there is a ‘significant risk’ to the population.

The warning covers the entire coast, including Estepona, Marbella, Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and Nerja.

According to Aemet, 30mm of rain is capable of falling in just one hour.

The orange warning will remain in place in the Axarquia region until 8am tomorrow (Friday).

Meanwhile, the majority of Cadiz and Huelva have been placed on a yellow alert over the same period.

Both regions are expected to see 15mm of rainfall in an hour.