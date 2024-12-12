12 Dec, 2024
12 Dec, 2024 @ 10:22
1 min read

Orange weather warning is activated for heavy rain on Spain’s Costa del Sol

AN urgent weather warning has been activated for the Costa del Sol today.

State weather agency Aemet has issued an orange-level alert for the region.

The warning is in place until at least midnight tonight.

An orange level alert means there is a ‘significant risk’ to the population.

The warning covers the entire coast, including Estepona, Marbella, Malaga city, Velez-Malaga and Nerja.

According to Aemet, 30mm of rain is capable of falling in just one hour.

The orange warning will remain in place in the Axarquia region until 8am tomorrow (Friday).

Meanwhile, the majority of Cadiz and Huelva have been placed on a yellow alert over the same period.

Both regions are expected to see 15mm of rainfall in an hour.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

