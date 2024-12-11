11 Dec, 2024
11 Dec, 2024 @ 09:12
Spanish youth arrested in Gibraltar over apartment fire: Two adults remain in intensive care as pet dog perishes in the flames

A SPANISH teenager has been arrested in Gibraltar on suspicion of setting an apartment fire that hospitalised a family and killed their dog.

The Royal Gibraltar Police announced they had taken a 19-year-old into custody for arson, which occurred in Mid Harbour Estate at approximately 4.26am on Tuesday morning.

Five people were rushed to Saint Bernard’s Hospital – including two children – after being rescued from the flames, with two adults currently in intensive care.

Firefighters were unable to rescue the family’s dog.

The flames were captured erupting out of a window by a neighbour

Emergency services had been scrambled to Wave Crest House after frantic reports of residents trapped inside the burning apartment building.

Terrified occupants were heard shouting for help while neighbours captured the moment the flames erupted from a window on video.

Three vehicles arrived at the scene within less than five minutes, while an extra twelve firefighters were dispatched to evacuate the building and bring the flames under control.

The Care Agency opened the Family Centre at Mid Harbour to shelter those residents ushered out of their homes in the middle of the night.

RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “Last night saw RGP officers responding to a large fire, supporting our firefighter colleagues who bravely fought the fire and brought it under control. 

“Today our detectives have arrested a young man. I am immensely proud of everyone’s efforts.”

Detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department continue the investigation.

