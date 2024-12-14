Exclusive: British expat’s desperate appeal after daughter, 34, suffers life-changing stroke during trip to southern Spain

A BRITISH expat couple have launched a desperate appeal to get their daughter back to the UK after she suffered a life-changing stroke.

Robyn (pictured above), 34, was visiting her parents Anthony and Karen Sumnar in Murcia on September 4 when tragedy struck.

She suffered a stroke the day before she was due to fly back to Britain, followed by two brain haemorrhages, one of which has left her with permanent brain damage.

After spending two weeks in a coma, Robyn urgently needs to return to the UK to receive life-changing neuro-rehabilitation—care that she is not covered for under her GHIC card in Spain – and which also does not cover repatriation costs.

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise enough funds to get her home via a road ambulance.

Robyn’s father Anthony, who has lived with his wife in Roldan for 15 years, told the Olive Press: “The day before Robyn was due to travel back to the UK on the 11th, was when the tragedy happened, we went into her bedroom to wake her and found her on the floor not responding, we called the ambulance who took her to Los Arcos Hospital in San Javier.

“It was there they confirmed after a scan that she had suffered a severe stroke measuring 21 on the INHSS (stroke scale) and immediately transferred her to Arrixaca hospital in Murcia city that has the specialist neurosurgery facility.

“Within six hours Robyn then suffered a brain haemorrhage and was operated on, four hours later she suffered another one that was deeper into her brain than the first and we had to sign a consent form before they would operate as this one was touch and go if she would survive it. Thankfully, she did, however we were informed it would result in permanent brain damage due to the location of the bleed (basal ganglia).”

Anthony explained how she remained in a coma for two weeks but had to be sedated regularly to keep her vitals steady.

He added: “Three weeks later she was moved onto a neurosurgical high dependency ward awaiting the replacement of a part of her skull that was removed during the second operation, to allow her brain to swell outside from the inflammation.

“The operation was a success and on the 20th of November she was transferred back to Los Arcos where she is currently. Her right-hand side paralysis remains, and she can’t see out of her right eye, she cannot speak, communicate, or perform simple requests, she is fed and hydrated via a direct tube into her stomach and her meds are administered via a tube in her arm.

“She desperately needs rehabilitation that she is not covered for on her GHIC card hence the fundraiser.

“The cost of the repatriation via road ambulance is £12,565 which is the target of the fund-raising page.”

The Just Giving page adds: “We, her family, have exhausted all government channels for financial assistance. Despite our relentless efforts, there has been no support to cover the significant costs of her medical repatriation. This leaves us with no option but to turn to the kindness and generosity of others.

“The cost of a medical repatriation is overwhelming for our family, but it is Robyn’s only chance to access the care she so desperately needs. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to getting Robyn home where she belongs.

“Robyn is a fighter, but she cannot face this challenge alone. Please help us bring Robyn back to the UK so she can begin the long road to recovery with the support and care she deserves.

“Your generosity and support will mean the world to Robyn and our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us bring her home.”

Click here to donate to Robyn’s cause.