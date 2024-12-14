14 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Dec, 2024 @ 17:11
··
1 min read

Gangland killers of seven-year-old boy in Marbella will NEVER be punished due to this Spanish law

by

THE horrific killing of a seven-year-old boy in Marbella will go unpunished, a court has ruled.

Little Jose Manuel was brutally shot to death in a gangland assassination gone wrong at the H10 Andalucia Plaza hotel on December 4, 2004.

The young boy was playing in the arcade when three men armed with AK-47 rifles pulled up in an Audi A4 and opened fire.

According to police, the real target was Alex B, aka El Chacal, an alleged informant and ex-convict who was in the Cosmo hair salon on the ground floor of the hotel.

However they missed their target, killing little Jose and 36-year-old hairdresser Cosimo Pizzi in the process.

Jose’s aunt was also seriously injured when she was shot while trying to protect her nephew.

The shooting took place at the H10 hotel in Marbella, near Puerto Banus

Since more than 20 years has passed, Spanish law dictates that the statute of limitations has expired.

The High Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) has now confirmed that the crimes will no longer be punishable.

It’s a kick in the teeth to the loved ones of the victims who have spent large sums of money on investigations to try and find those responsible.

The three hitmen ‘sprayed’ the hotel with bullets, not caring about the civilians caught in the crossfire.

One flowerpot, which three women and children were hiding behind, was hit by 28 bullets.

The police investigation focused on Alex B’s links to criminal gangs, but after two years of intense work, they found no significant clues as to who was behind the hit.

They tapped phones and probed an Arab mafia and paramilitary organisations, but came up with nothing.

One friend of Alex B mysteriously vanished following the shooting but was never tracked down.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Horror plane crash on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Man, 40, is killed after becoming trapped in aircraft

torremolinos
Next Story

Revealed: These are the four most expensive towns to rent a property in Spain’s Andalucia – including Torremolinos

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

torremolinos

Revealed: These are the four most expensive towns to rent a property in Spain’s Andalucia – including Torremolinos

IT’S no secret that rental prices are continuing to surge

Horror plane crash on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Man, 40, is killed after becoming trapped in aircraft

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has died after the light aircraft he