Horror plane crash on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Man, 40, is killed after becoming trapped in aircraft

A 40-YEAR-OLD man has died after the light aircraft he was travelling in crashed in Velez-Malaga.

The incident occurred just before 12.30pm on Saturday, according to the 112 emergency service.

The small plane was taking part in an exhibition put on by the La Axarquia Aerodrome.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Several calls were made to the 112 hotline to report the plane crash.

According to witnesses, the victim was trapped in the aircraft after it crashed into the ground.

Firefighters, Policia Nacional, Guardia Civil and local police were all called to the scene.

Despite the rapid response of paramedics, they could not revive the victim, who has not been named.

The investigation continues.