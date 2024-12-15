15 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Dec, 2024 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

Budget high-speed rail operator Ouigo to connect Madrid with Sevilla and Malaga from January – and prices start at just €9 

by
Low cost train operator Ouigo to start Murcia to Madrid services with €9 fares from 2024 High-speed journey to capital will take 2 hours and 45 minutes
Cordon Press Image

FRENCH rail operator Ouigo is set to introduce new routes connecting Madrid with Seville and Malaga at a low-cost price.

The new services will offer a total of 35,000 seats on six weekly journeys between Madrid and Seville, and four between Madrid and Malaga, which will include stops in Cordoba.

The low-cost operator is aiming to ruffle feathers among competitors Iryo, Avlo, and AVE in the existing rail market after investing €40 million in train adaptations over the last five years. 

Ouigo anticipates driving down average ticket prices in the southern corridor by approximately 16%, potentially making high-speed travel more accessible for those previously priced out.

READ MORE: €4 billion electric car battery factory to be built in Spain- promising to cut costs for vehicle owners

Train wars in Spain: Government-run operator Renfe takes action against rival over 'too low' prices
Ouigo is hoping to shake up Spain’s passenger train market

During the launch announcement at Seville’s Santa Justa station, Federico Pareja, Ouigo’s commercial director said: “We are the only operator compensating travelers for delays starting from 30 minutes.”

Ouigo is offering a 30% discount on tickets purchased before December 16, which can be applied to future journeys on the same route. 

READ MORE: Reservoirs provide energy storage solution with Spain set to get Europe’s biggest pumped storage facility

The company has boasted of serving 13 million passengers since entering the Spanish market and a 90% occupancy rate.

The new service is expected to attract diverse passenger groups, including families, students, and young professionals who previously found high-speed travel financially prohibitive. 

The new routes open on January 16, with tickets starting at €9 for adults and €7 for children. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: British expat’s desperate appeal after daughter, 34, suffers life-changing stroke during trip to southern Spain

Next Story

Exclusive: Meet one of the last FOUR esparto weavers in Spain’s Andalucia – as she fights to preserve the traditional craft 

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Pineda with garage - € 140

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Pineda with garage – € 140,000

Apartment La Pineda, Tarragona   2 beds   1 baths

Mourning in the fashion world: Founder of highstreet chain Mango, 71, dies while hiking with son near Spain’s Barcelona

THE founder of highstreet fashion chain Mango fell to his