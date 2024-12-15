Budget high-speed rail operator Ouigo to connect Madrid with Sevilla and Malaga from January – and prices start at just €9 

FRENCH rail operator Ouigo is set to introduce new routes connecting Madrid with Seville and Malaga at a low-cost price.

The new services will offer a total of 35,000 seats on six weekly journeys between Madrid and Seville, and four between Madrid and Malaga, which will include stops in Cordoba.

The low-cost operator is aiming to ruffle feathers among competitors Iryo, Avlo, and AVE in the existing rail market after investing €40 million in train adaptations over the last five years.

Ouigo anticipates driving down average ticket prices in the southern corridor by approximately 16%, potentially making high-speed travel more accessible for those previously priced out.

Ouigo is hoping to shake up Spain’s passenger train market

During the launch announcement at Seville’s Santa Justa station, Federico Pareja, Ouigo’s commercial director said: “We are the only operator compensating travelers for delays starting from 30 minutes.”

Ouigo is offering a 30% discount on tickets purchased before December 16, which can be applied to future journeys on the same route.

The company has boasted of serving 13 million passengers since entering the Spanish market and a 90% occupancy rate.

The new service is expected to attract diverse passenger groups, including families, students, and young professionals who previously found high-speed travel financially prohibitive.

The new routes open on January 16, with tickets starting at €9 for adults and €7 for children.