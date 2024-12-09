Reservoirs provide energy storage solution with Spain set to get Europe’s biggest pumped storage facility

EUROPE’S biggest pumped storage facility with enough capacity to supply 10 million people with power for a day is earmarked for Spain.

Spanish giant Iberdrola is set to build the €1.5bn Conso II project at Vilariño de Conso near Ourense, Galicia.

The plant will use surplus energy from solar power stations to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When additional electricity is needed, the water will flow back down through turbines to generate power.

The capacity of 1.8GW means Conso II will significantly contribute to Spain’s energy grid and provide a solution for storing renewable energy.

Construction, which is due to begin in 2025, is expected to create around 3,000 jobs over six years.

To reduce its visual impact, the majority of the Conso II plant will be located underground, with the project making use of the existing Bao and Cenza reservoirs.