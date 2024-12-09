9 Dec, 2024
9 Dec, 2024 @ 16:43
1 min read

Reservoirs provide energy storage solution with Spain set to get Europe’s biggest pumped storage facility

by
Embalse de Cenza. Credit YouTube

EUROPE’S biggest pumped storage facility with enough capacity to supply 10 million people with power for a day is earmarked for Spain.

Spanish giant Iberdrola is set to build the €1.5bn Conso II project at Vilariño de Conso near Ourense, Galicia.

The plant will use surplus energy from solar power stations to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When additional electricity is needed, the water will flow back down through turbines to generate power.

The capacity of 1.8GW means Conso II will significantly contribute to Spain’s energy grid and provide a solution for storing renewable energy.

Construction, which is due to begin in 2025, is expected to create around 3,000 jobs over six years.

To reduce its visual impact, the majority of the Conso II plant will be located underground, with the project making use of the existing Bao and Cenza reservoirs.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

