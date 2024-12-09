Wild boars go for a gentle stroll along seaside promenade in Spain

TWO wild boars were photographed taking a gentle seaside promenade stroll in Castellon province over the bank holiday weekend.

La Concha Beach in Oropesa del Mar had the unusual sight of the two animals sauntering by the beach, surprising human passers-by.

The boars calmly walked between the benches and litter bins with no apparent incidents.

STROLLING BOARS, LA CONCHA

Opinions on social media were divided about the presence of the wild animals.

One person posted: “If no one messes with them, then they go on their own way.”

Another comment concerned nothing been done by authorities about them.

“I don’t understand how they don’t pick them up and take them to their habitat, which is where they have to be, not on the streets,” wrote a resident.

The presence of wild boars in urban areas has become an increasingly common phenomenon in Spain, especially in areas close to natural spaces.

Factors such as foraging, loss of natural habitats, and lack of predators all contribute to boars venturing further afield.

Oropesa del Mar’s proximity to wooded and mountainous areas means the boars are increasingly entering built-up areas.

Measures taken by the council include work with firms specialising in wildlife control and improving public area cleaning to get rid of food remains that are attractive to the animals.

Residents have been told not to feed them and to report any sightings to the authorities.

Fences and trap cages have also been erected and set up in areas frequently visited by boars.