Marbella draw Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey – a reunion of the city and the football club both once ‘owned’ by infamous corrupt politician Jesus Gil

MARBELLA CF has landed the most glamorous tie of their Copa del Rey campaign – a showdown with Atlético Madrid, one of the giants of Spanish football.

The Marbella side – in the third tier of the football pyramid – has been flying high after stunning victories over Bergantiños (1-2) and Second Division Burgos in the previous rounds, but now they face their biggest test yet – and it’s a blast from the past.

This match brings a flood of memories for Atlético Madrid fans, particularly those who remember the club’s deep ties to Marbella during the reign of the controversial Jesús Gil.

In the 1990s, Gil was Mayor of Marbella and also President of Atletico. Unusually, Marbella council sponsored the club with millions diverted from its coffers to Atletico.

Gil was known for his larger-than-life personality and his controversial decisions, as well as corruption on a massive scale.

Now, 30 years later, Atlético Madrid is still a powerhouse in European football, and Marbella is gearing up to host them on the field rather than give them a generous handout.

Atlético, fresh off a dramatic 4-3 win over Sevilla, are in top form, but Marbella’s players are determined to make their mark.

The Copa del Rey tie is set to take place on January 3, 4, or 5 – the weekend reserved for the knockout rounds. Marbella’s home stadium, Banús Center, has a modest capacity of 1,900, but the club is determined to keep the match in Marbella.

Talks were held about moving the game to Málaga’s La Rosaleda, but plans are focused on keeping it local. It would be a massive opportunity for a big crowd, though opening La Rosaleda comes with a hefty price tag.

Banús Center, where the club is based while Marbella’s stadium is redeveloped, might be too small to handle the demand, and the club is considering moving the match to Estepona or San Pedro.

Marbella’s manager, Fran Beltrán, couldn’t hide his excitement at the prospect of facing Atlético Madrid. “This is the match everyone in the city wanted,” he said.

“It’s the most exciting possible opponent. It might not have been the one we expected, but it’s a huge challenge for us.”

He also acknowledged the significance of the tie for both the club and the town. “For a city that’s not used to playing against top-flight teams anymore, this is massive. The whole city is buzzing, and the team has shown it can compete against anyone.”

The two clubs last faced off in the Copa del Rey back in the 2009/10 season, when Atlético visited Marbella for a two-legged tie.

“I remember that clearly. Santi Moreno, who’s now the club’s delegate, was part of that Marbella squad,” Beltrán recalled. “This time it’s just one match, and it’s at home. We have a real shot at this.”