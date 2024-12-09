9 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Dec, 2024 @ 17:19
··
2 mins read

Marbella draw Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey – a reunion of the city and the football club both once ‘owned’ by infamous corrupt politician Jesus Gil

by
Radomir Antic (left) then manager of Atletico celebrates with Jesus Gil in 1996. Cordon Press

MARBELLA CF has landed the most glamorous tie of their Copa del Rey campaign – a showdown with Atlético Madrid, one of the giants of Spanish football.

The Marbella side – in the third tier of the football pyramid – has been flying high after stunning victories over Bergantiños (1-2) and Second Division Burgos in the previous rounds, but now they face their biggest test yet – and it’s a blast from the past. 

This match brings a flood of memories for Atlético Madrid fans, particularly those who remember the club’s deep ties to Marbella during the reign of the controversial Jesús Gil.

In the 1990s, Gil was Mayor of Marbella and also President of Atletico. Unusually, Marbella council sponsored the club with millions diverted from its coffers to Atletico.

READ MORE:

Gil was known for his larger-than-life personality and his controversial decisions, as well as corruption on a massive scale.

Now, 30 years later, Atlético Madrid is still a powerhouse in European football, and Marbella is gearing up to host them on the field rather than give them a generous handout.

Atlético, fresh off a dramatic 4-3 win over Sevilla, are in top form, but Marbella’s players are determined to make their mark.

The Copa del Rey tie is set to take place on January 3, 4, or 5 – the weekend reserved for the knockout rounds. Marbella’s home stadium, Banús Center, has a modest capacity of 1,900, but the club is determined to keep the match in Marbella.

Talks were held about moving the game to Málaga’s La Rosaleda, but plans are focused on keeping it local. It would be a massive opportunity for a big crowd, though opening La Rosaleda comes with a hefty price tag.

Banús Center, where the club is based while Marbella’s stadium is redeveloped, might be too small to handle the demand, and the club is considering moving the match to Estepona or San Pedro. 

Marbella’s manager, Fran Beltrán, couldn’t hide his excitement at the prospect of facing Atlético Madrid. “This is the match everyone in the city wanted,” he said.

“It’s the most exciting possible opponent. It might not have been the one we expected, but it’s a huge challenge for us.”

He also acknowledged the significance of the tie for both the club and the town. “For a city that’s not used to playing against top-flight teams anymore, this is massive. The whole city is buzzing, and the team has shown it can compete against anyone.”

The two clubs last faced off in the Copa del Rey back in the 2009/10 season, when Atlético visited Marbella for a two-legged tie.

“I remember that clearly. Santi Moreno, who’s now the club’s delegate, was part of that Marbella squad,” Beltrán recalled. “This time it’s just one match, and it’s at home. We have a real shot at this.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wild boars go on a gentle stroll along a seaside promenade in Spain
Previous Story

Wild boars go for a gentle stroll along seaside promenade in Spain

Teenage fugitive travelling in Spain faces extradition over fatal French shooting
Next Story

Teenage fugitive travelling in Spain faces extradition over fatal French shooting

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Teenage fugitive travelling in Spain faces extradition over fatal French shooting

Teenage fugitive travelling in Spain faces extradition over fatal French shooting

A ROUTINE police check in Elche snared a teenage fugitive

Reservoirs provide energy storage solution with Spain set to get Europe’s biggest pumped storage facility

EUROPE’S biggest pumped storage facility with enough capacity to supply