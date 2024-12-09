9 Dec, 2024
9 Dec, 2024 @ 18:00
Teenage fugitive travelling in Spain faces extradition over fatal French shooting

A ROUTINE police check in Elche snared a teenage fugitive wanted in France for murder.

The 19-year-old Algerian national was pulled over by the Policia Nacional in the Alicante province city and asked for some identification.

He had no documents on him and was taken to a police station to establish who he was.

Officers accessed a Policia Nacional database and discovered he was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by France for murder and other charges.

The crime was allegedly committed last September in the Brittany region port of Lorient.

The teenager is said to have fatally shot a man in the chest at his home and faces a life sentence if convicted.

He has been handed over to the custody of the National Court in Madrid which handles extradition requests.

Alex Trelinski

